Although our rainy city doesn’t have the largest selection of Latin and Spanish restaurants, these spots prove that when it comes to this delicious genre of food that Vancouver’s motto is definitely quality over quantity.

Here are some of the great spots in Vancouver if you’re craving patatas bravas, paella, or even ceviche.

If you’re looking for Cuban food with Pacific Northwest flair, look no further than Havana. Standout dishes include the chicken lollipops, avocado tostones, and chocolate espresso tres leches, however the ambiance is also worth the trip. The interior is vibrant and energetic with plenty of character, just like Old Havana.

This lively spot also has an impressive happy hour, a theatre with a variety of entertainment and an extensive outdoor patio that is covered during the rainy months.

Address: 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-9119

This gourmet food truck has authentic Spanish food that is designed to share in style. “Boca’o” is the abbreviation of the word “bite” in Spanish, which is a fitting nod to how Spaniards love to share food.

Expect paella with fresh prawns and mouthwatering burgers, which Boca’O Spain In a Bite is known for. This truck even makes Spanish tapas with ingredients like jamón. The truck is also available for private events which would definitely add an abundance of Spanish flair to any party.

Address: 128 W 8th Ave, Jonathan Rogers Park, Vancouver

Phone: 778-558-0064

Antojos y Sabores offers a unique take on Mexican food by offering both traditional and vegan options. The restaurant also offers meal specials Tuesday through Thursday in addition to rotating the menu every week so there is always something new and interesting to try.

The traditional tamales are a must-try and the pork red pozole and and vegan white pozole are the perfect soups to cozy up with on a rainy Vancouver day.

Address: 1605 West 5th Ave, Vancouver

Phone:778-885-5125