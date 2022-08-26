NewsCanadaMedia

Aug 26 2022, 2:40 pm
"Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" joins greying list of brands supporting Lisa LaFlamme (PHOTO)
@SI_Swimsuit/Twitter | Bell Media

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has joined the growing list of brands going grey in solidarity with ousted anchor Lisa LaFlamme.

The sports magazine tweeted a greyscale version of their May swimsuit issue on Thursday, joining Dove Canada’s #KeepTheGrey campaign.

“We’re going grey with [Dove] in support of women aging confidently on their own terms,” tweeted the magazine on Thursday. “We were so proud to feature @mayemuskon our May ’22 swimsuit cover — living proof that beauty only gets better with age.”

While there’s no mention of LaFlamme, the timing of the campaign is convenient.

Brands are definitely taking advantage of the online backlash towards Bell Media a week after the company cut ties with one of Canada’s most-watched journalists.

Since then, reports have come out about how company exec Michael Melling questioned LaFlamme’s choice to go grey during the pandemic.

Dove Canada started it all with its #KeepTheGrey ad campaign, then Wendy’s quickly hopped on the train, changing their profile pic from a red-haired Wendy to grey.

With Sports Illustrated entering the chat, many online are enjoying seeing Bell Media in hot water.

So much so that people are tagging Bell Media PR and CTV in Sports Illustrated’s tweet.

Other big names that have spoken up for LaFlamme this week? Former Canadian Forces Lieutenant-General Roméo Dallaire dragged the company in a tweet on Monday for LaFlamme’s forced exit.

Her CTV National News predecessor Lloyd Robertson spoke out over the weekend, comparing LaFlamme’s integrity to that of a Shakespearian character.

What brand do you think will join the grey train next?

