"Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" joins greying list of brands supporting Lisa LaFlamme (PHOTO)

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has joined the growing list of brands going grey in solidarity with ousted anchor Lisa LaFlamme.

The sports magazine tweeted a greyscale version of their May swimsuit issue on Thursday, joining Dove Canada’s #KeepTheGrey campaign.

“We’re going grey with [Dove] in support of women aging confidently on their own terms,” tweeted the magazine on Thursday. “We were so proud to feature @mayemuskon our May ’22 swimsuit cover — living proof that beauty only gets better with age.”

While there’s no mention of LaFlamme, the timing of the campaign is convenient.

Brands are definitely taking advantage of the online backlash towards Bell Media a week after the company cut ties with one of Canada’s most-watched journalists.

Since then, reports have come out about how company exec Michael Melling questioned LaFlamme’s choice to go grey during the pandemic.

Dove Canada started it all with its #KeepTheGrey ad campaign, then Wendy’s quickly hopped on the train, changing their profile pic from a red-haired Wendy to grey.

With Sports Illustrated entering the chat, many online are enjoying seeing Bell Media in hot water.

I think this might be getting away from @bell 😂😂 https://t.co/zHInUwSqFB — Candace (@CandaceSaid) August 26, 2022

So much so that people are tagging Bell Media PR and CTV in Sports Illustrated’s tweet.

Lol ya gotta love it @CTV — Hariah Foister (@darlenejw55) August 26, 2022