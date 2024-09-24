"What a loss": Cuts made to Kamloops radio station

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story claimed that the entire Radio NL newsroom team was terminated. This updated version includes a response from Stingray Group, the station’s owner.

Another radio station has suffered massive cuts as the public has learned about changes to the newsroom at Radio NL in Kamloops.

Initially, reaction from the media community and fans of the radio station poured in after Brett Mineer, a host on CHNL 610 AM, posted on social media Tuesday to say, “Well, the entire Radio NL newsroom has been terminated. So — ya.”

God damn. What a loss for the staff and the region – hell, the province really. — Ian King (@IanKing) September 24, 2024

Sorry Brett. What they are doing to radio in this country and is absolutely horrible. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) September 24, 2024

NL news has been THE news source for the interior for as long as I can remember. A tough week for #Kamloops just got a whole lot worse. — Gary Moen (@garymoen88) September 24, 2024

The hits never stop for local news. So very sorry to lose another newsroom. Take good care of yourself. — Laura Palmer🎧 Island Crime 🔎 (@palmerla) September 24, 2024

However, according to Stingray Group, “reports that the Radio NL news team have been let go are inaccurate.”

“The changes at Radio NL have no impact on any other Stingray radio stations,” the company later confirmed.

Stingray Group said some changes were made at Radio NL in Kamloops “to ensure the radio station’s long-term viability and commitment to the community.”

“Instead of programming news/talk around the clock, the station will now include a mix of music, news, sports, and community information,” its email statement reads.

“As a result of this difficult decision, some positions were impacted in news and programming. Our remaining news team at Radio NL will continue to provide the most local newscasts throughout the day reflecting all that is important in our community.”

Stingray Group admitted that the trend of AM radio stations closing across Canada has been challenging.

“Stingray still believes in AM radio and in the role that Radio NL will continue to play as an important voice in the Kamloops community,” it added.