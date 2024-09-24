NewsVentureJobsMedia

"What a loss": Cuts made to Kamloops radio station

Nikitha Martins
Sep 24 2024, 8:18 pm
Chekunov Aleksandr/Shutterstock

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story claimed that the entire Radio NL newsroom team was terminated. This updated version includes a response from Stingray Group, the station’s owner.

Another radio station has suffered massive cuts as the public has learned about changes to the newsroom at Radio NL in Kamloops.

Initially, reaction from the media community and fans of the radio station poured in after Brett Mineer, a host on CHNL 610 AM, posted on social media Tuesday to say, “Well, the entire Radio NL newsroom has been terminated. So — ya.”

However, according to Stingray Group, “reports that the Radio NL news team have been let go are inaccurate.”

“The changes at Radio NL have no impact on any other Stingray radio stations,” the company later confirmed.

Stingray Group said some changes were made at Radio NL in Kamloops “to ensure the radio station’s long-term viability and commitment to the community.”

“Instead of programming news/talk around the clock, the station will now include a mix of music, news, sports, and community information,” its email statement reads.

“As a result of this difficult decision, some positions were impacted in news and programming. Our remaining news team at Radio NL will continue to provide the most local newscasts throughout the day reflecting all that is important in our community.”

Stingray Group admitted that the trend of AM radio stations closing across Canada has been challenging.

“Stingray still believes in AM radio and in the role that Radio NL will continue to play as an important voice in the Kamloops community,” it added.

