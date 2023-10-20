NewsCuratedTravel

Vancouver hotels ranked best in the west in new travel awards

Nikitha Martins
Oct 20 2023, 2:30 pm
Parq Vancouver

If you’re looking to enjoy a vacation without even leaving the city, there are tons of hotels in Vancouver that’ll make you feel like you’re living the jet-setter life.

This week, readers of Condé Nast Traveller chose their top 15 resorts in Western Canada, so you won’t have to weed through Booking.com or Expedia for recommendations.

In the coveted first spot is JW Marriott Parq Vancouver, with a score of 97.9 out of 100. 


Fairmont Waterfront followed in second place, and in third came Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. 

Of the 15 hotels listed, Vancouver nabbed 14 spots on the list.

Alberta was only recognized for one hotel, which was the Le Germain Hotel Calgary.


Here is a list of the other BC hotels that made the list: 

