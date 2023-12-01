These sunny spots are predicted to be the top travel destinations for Canadians in 2024

Canadians will be looking for warmer shores next year, according to Airbnb’s predictions on the top trending travel destinations.
Based on internet searches, Airbnb has made lists of international and domestic hot spots that are sure to pique our interest in 2024.
“As the world prepares to wrap up 2023, Canadian jet-setters are setting their sights on iconic cities in Japan and incredible beaches in Greece for 2024 travel,” said Airbnb in a release.
Domestically, Canadians will be catching flights and trains to the following cities:
- Toronto, Ontario
- Silver Star Mountain, BC
- Chilliwack, BC
- Québec City, Quebec
- Gatineau, Quebec
- Saguenay, Quebec
- Prince Edward County, Ontario
- Montréal, Québec
- Sun Peaks, BC
- St. Catharines, Ontario
Here’s a look at trending international travel destinations — make sure to keep an eye on flight deals so you can book something early (and cheaper!) for next year’s vacation time.
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stockholm, Sweden
Mykonos, Greece
Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
Tokyo, Japan
Rome, Italy
Saint-François, Guadeloupe
Pattaya City, Thailand
Galveston, Texas, US
Port St. Lucie, Florida, US
Where are you headed for some time in the sun next year?
Let us know in the comments.