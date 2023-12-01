NewsTravelCanada

These sunny spots are predicted to be the top travel destinations for Canadians in 2024

National Trending Staff
Dec 1 2023, 4:41 pm
Pawel Kazmierczak/Shutterstock | Mistervlad/Shutterstock

Canadians will be looking for warmer shores next year, according to Airbnb’s predictions on the top trending travel destinations.

Based on internet searches, Airbnb has made lists of international and domestic hot spots that are sure to pique our interest in 2024.

“As the world prepares to wrap up 2023, Canadian jet-setters are setting their sights on iconic cities in Japan and incredible beaches in Greece for 2024 travel,” said Airbnb in a release.

Domestically, Canadians will be catching flights and trains to the following cities:

  • Toronto, Ontario
  • Silver Star Mountain, BC
  • Chilliwack, BC
  • Québec City, Quebec
  • Gatineau, Quebec
  • Saguenay, Quebec
  • Prince Edward County, Ontario
  • Montréal, Québec
  • Sun Peaks, BC
  • St. Catharines, Ontario

Here’s a look at trending international travel destinations — make sure to keep an eye on flight deals so you can book something early (and cheaper!) for next year’s vacation time.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

travel destinations

JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

Stockholm, Sweden

travel destinations

Mistervlad/Shutterstock

Mykonos, Greece

Pawel Kazmierczak/Shutterstock

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

travel destinations

Kenrick Baksh/Shutterstock

Tokyo, Japan

travel destinations

ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Rome, Italy

S.Borisov/Shutterstock

Saint-François, Guadeloupe

Iryna Shpulak/Shutterstock

Pattaya City, Thailand

Arcady/Shutterstock

Galveston, Texas, US

4kclips/Shutterstock

Port St. Lucie, Florida, US

Robert Miller Online/Shutterstock

Where are you headed for some time in the sun next year?

Let us know in the comments.

