NewsPolitics

Hundreds of “F*ck Trudeau” protesters gather outside Hotel Vancouver (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Mar 30 2022, 1:28 am
Hundreds of “F*ck Trudeau” protesters gather outside Hotel Vancouver (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Darcy Matheson/Daily Hive

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a planned visit to Vancouver today, and a convoy that was also scheduled to hit Vancouver assembled to meet him.

A fairly large group of anti-Trudeau protesters gathered outside of the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver in downtown on Tuesday evening, blowing air horns and holding “F*ck Trudeau” signs.

The prime minister has been in and around Vancouver today, beginning his visit with a keynote address at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Photos and videos have also been shared of Trudeau visiting other locations, like David Thompson High School in East Vancouver, where he was having a discussion with students about climate change.

trudeau vancouver protesters

Daily Hive

As of 6 pm on Tuesday night, protesters were blocking the right lane of Burrard Street, heading north, in downtown. Some protesters were seen spilling out onto the road.

Some of the signs indicate potential motives for the protest, including suggestions that Trudeau has violated human rights. Other signs are referencing the WE Charity scandal.

trudeau vancouver

Daily Hive

Some are also expressing anti-vaccine sentiments, suggesting that COVID-19 has a 99.7% survival rate, “so why an experimental vaccine?”

 

A tweet from someone who was taking part in the convoy suggested they were going to drive to the Fairmont to “say hello.” Vancouver Police are also on the scene.

With files from Aly Laube

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Politics
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT