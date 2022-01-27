Justin Trudeau isolating for five days after COVID-19 exposure

Justin Trudeau is in isolation after being exposed to COVID-19.

The prime minister tweeted on Thursday that he learned of his exposure on Wednesday night. He took a rapid test that came out negative and said he feels fine.

He added that he’s following public health guidelines and working from home and urged Canadians to get vaccinated.

Last night, I learned that I have been exposed to COVID-19. My rapid test result was negative. I am following @OttawaHealth rules and isolating for five days. I feel fine and will be working from home. Stay safe, everyone – and please get vaccinated. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 27, 2022

This isn’t the first time the Prime Minister has had a COVID-19 scare. During a press conference on December 22, he said he was self-monitoring after six staff members at his office tested positive for COVID-19. He did not mention when the workers got tested or contracted the virus.

“My office is not immune. We have three members of my staff, and three members of my security have tested positive. They’re following all public health guidelines, and so am I, and so must we all,” Trudeau said. “But it’s a reminder that the virus is all around us. It’s very much a threat. We have to keep our guard up.”

He said he’d let the public know if he tested positive, but no update followed.

In March of 2020, the prime minister’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested for COVID-19 after experiencing mild flu symptoms and a low-grade fever. She had been to London, UK, for an event before the symptoms appeared and continued to follow all the precautions recommended, including self-isolation. The prime minister also isolated for 14 days at the time.

This time, in line with new isolation guidelines, he will only be isolated for five.