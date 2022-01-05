Prime Minister Trudeau says Canadians are "angry" with the unvaccinated

Almost two years into the pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians are angry with people who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine.

While speaking to Canadians on Wednesday, Trudeau said, “People are seeing cancer treatments and elective surgeries put off because beds are filled with people who chose not to get vaccinated, they’re frustrated. When people see that we’re in lockdowns or serious public health restrictions right now because of the risk posed to all of us by unvaccinated people, people get angry.”

“And we have put forward many, many different measures to encourage, to reassure, to incentivize, to educate, to cajole, to remind people that it is never too late to do the right thing. It is never too late to go and get your first dose of vaccine,” says Trudeau.

He says we do have to recognize the majority of Canadians have stepped up and we are one of the top countries in the world when it comes to vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 69,383,917 vaccine doses have been administered across Canada.

Tens of thousands of surgeries have been delayed or cancelled across Canada because of the pandemic.

At one point last year, Alberta was forced to cancel 60% of its scheduled surgeries because of COVID-19.