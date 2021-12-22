Justin Trudeau self-monitoring after staff test positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he’s self-monitoring after staff at his office tested positive for COVID-19.

While updating the Canadian public on the country’s COVID-19 strategy and the gravity of the Omicron variant on Wednesday, the PM mentioned that a total of six members of his staff have tested positive for COVID-19, but did not mention when the workers got tested or contracted the virus.

“My office is not immune. We have three members of my staff and three members of my security have tested positive. They’re following all public health guidelines and so am I, and so must we all,” Trudeau said. “But it’s a reminder that the virus is all around us. It’s very much a threat. We have to keep our guard up.”

“So far, the recommendation is that I self-monitor; that I do rapid tests; that I do testing regularly,” Trudeau said.

So far his tests have all been negative.

“You will know if ever it becomes positive, I promise you that,” Trudeau reassured in the December 22 update.

“But it is not the recommendation from public health at this time, given the nature of the contacts with my staff that I go into full isolation. But, of course, we’re going to continue to monitor and follow those public health guidelines to the letter.”

In March of 2020, the prime minister’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19 after experience mild flu symptoms and a low-grade fever. She had been to London, UK for an event before the symptoms, and continued to follow all the precautions recommended, including self-isolation, at the time after her results came in. The Prime Minister also self-isolated for 14 days at the time.