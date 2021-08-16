Here's how to register to vote in the upcoming federal election

The federal election may still be over a month away, and the campaign a day old, but it’s never too early to register to vote.

Canadians last headed to the polls in 2019, meaning there are countless residents who will be voting for the very first time, and more still who need to update their information.

To be eligible to vote, you must be at least 18 years of age and a Canadian citizen.

You can register to vote online through Elections Canada’s website. The site can also be used to check your registration status, apply to vote by mail, or update your address.

You must be registered at your current address to be eligible to cast a ballot, Elections Canada noted.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the agency “strongly encourages” voters to take advantage of its online services.

Voters are also able to register by mail by contacting Elections Canada, who will then mail, email, or fax you a registration form.

All registered electors will receive a voter information card in the mail by September 10—the first day of advance polls. The card will tell you when and where to vote, as well as the different ways you can cast your ballot.

With this being the first federal election in a pandemic, the card will help you plan a “safe voting experience,” said Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault.

Perrault said Elections Canada may use “non-traditional” polling locations due to the pandemic.

By registering and updating your information early, you’ll ensure your voter information card arrives by September 10.

For more information, voters can contact the Elections Canada at 1-800-463-6868, or the location in their riding,