Justin Trudeau bungee jumps from the highest drop in Canada (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent his Sunday morning getting an adrenaline rush.

The Great Canadian Bungee harnessed Trudeau for Canada’s highest jump located at Morrison’s Quarry in Quebec.

“You never know who you will encounter on the bungee tower at Great Canadian Bungee! Canadian Prime Minister @justinpjtrudeau came to jump this morning with his son Xavier and daughter Ella-Grace,” the bungee company shared with a video on Instagram. “Props to them on some fantastic jumps and even some water dips! 💫👏🏼”

The footage shows the prime minister preparing to make the death-defying jump.

You can see him mouth what seems to be the phrase “Oh sh*t” in anticipation of the drop.

But he takes the leap, nonetheless, shouting on the way down.

His head splashes in the water as the cord bounces up and down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Great Canadian Bungee (@greatcanadianbungee)

This isn’t the first time Trudeau has been caught on camera having a little bit of fun.

On his trip to London for the Queen’s funeral, the prime minister was seen singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen at the The Savoy Hotel.

Would you make this crazy jump?