Justin Trudeau meets new monarch King Charles III (VIDEO)

Sep 17 2022, 10:25 pm
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has met with King Charles III in the United Kingdom.

It’s the first time the pair have connected since he became monarch following the passing of the Queen.

As Trudeau is in London this weekend to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, he had an audience with His Majesty at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, September 17.

Earlier, Justin Trudeau attended the lying-in-state of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall and signed the book of condolences at Lancaster House.

Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon was also in London and signed the book.

King Charles hosted the Governors General of the Realms for a reception and lunch at Buckingham Palace.

After lunch, the King met with five Prime Ministers. Trudeau, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Bahamian PM Philip Davis, Jamaican PM Andrew Holness, and New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern all met with the King.

Trudeau shook hands with King Charles and had a short conversation before sitting for a photo opportunity.

Next, Trudeau is set to attend the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, September 19.

