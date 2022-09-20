NewsPoliticsCanadaMoney

Canada's $20 million "gift" to Queen's scholarship program lands Trudeau in hot water

National Trending Staff
Sep 20 2022, 4:57 pm
Gints Ivuskans/Shutterstock

Canada will be donating $20 million to Queen Elizabeth’s scholarship program, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced.

On Monday, the day of the Queen’s funeral, the PM’s office put out a release about honouring Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy through the donation.

Queen Elizabeth’s Scholars (QES) is a program that was established in 2012 to mark 60 years of the Queen’s time on the throne.

Its Diamond Jubilee Scholarships aim to “mobilize a dynamic community of young global leaders to create lasting impacts both at home and abroad through inter-cultural exchanges encompassing international education, discovery and inquiry, and professional experiences.”

In its 10 years, the QES program has awarded more than 2,200 scholarships.

The Canadian public’s response to the hefty QES donation may not have been one the PM expected.

Many said his use of taxpayers’ money for the gift was unfair, as the royal family could afford to fund its own scholarship program.

Others accused him of taking liberties with the funds to buff out the scratches left by his “Bohemian Rhapsody” scandal over the weekend.

Trudeau was seen casually performing the Queen song at The Savoy Hotel with a pianist, hours before the funeral procession for Her Majesty began.

A video clip of this circulated on the internet, and the PM faced backlash for the “inappropriate” timing and song selection, given the Queen was to be laid to rest. This was worsened by other clips of Trudeau being booed and called a “bastard” in London.

More people are also looking at Trudeau’s plans and contributions for Truth and Reconciliation Day, and making contrasts.

On Canada’s first Truth And Reconciliation Day, the prime minister famously went surfing in Tofino.

Now, once again, his priorities are being questioned.

 

 

