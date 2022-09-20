Canada's $20 million "gift" to Queen's scholarship program lands Trudeau in hot water

Canada will be donating $20 million to Queen Elizabeth’s scholarship program, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced.

On Monday, the day of the Queen’s funeral, the PM’s office put out a release about honouring Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy through the donation.

Queen Elizabeth’s Scholars (QES) is a program that was established in 2012 to mark 60 years of the Queen’s time on the throne.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s dedication to Canada will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. To honour her lifelong commitment to duty and service, PM Trudeau announced a donation to the Queen Elizabeth Scholars program today. https://t.co/ofOgCQBRK7 — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) September 19, 2022

Its Diamond Jubilee Scholarships aim to “mobilize a dynamic community of young global leaders to create lasting impacts both at home and abroad through inter-cultural exchanges encompassing international education, discovery and inquiry, and professional experiences.”

In its 10 years, the QES program has awarded more than 2,200 scholarships.

The Canadian public’s response to the hefty QES donation may not have been one the PM expected.

Many said his use of taxpayers’ money for the gift was unfair, as the royal family could afford to fund its own scholarship program.

I think the billionaire Royal Family has enough money to pay for their own scholarships — Clint (@curmudgeonaf) September 20, 2022

You mean Canadian citizens made a donation to the queen’s scholarship program. Let’s get that straight. — Sophie (@Irene16444359) September 19, 2022

That was very generous. Oh it’s OUR money. — Gary Williams (@Garence_) September 20, 2022

Others accused him of taking liberties with the funds to buff out the scratches left by his “Bohemian Rhapsody” scandal over the weekend.

Trudeau was seen casually performing the Queen song at The Savoy Hotel with a pianist, hours before the funeral procession for Her Majesty began.

A video clip of this circulated on the internet, and the PM faced backlash for the “inappropriate” timing and song selection, given the Queen was to be laid to rest. This was worsened by other clips of Trudeau being booed and called a “bastard” in London.

Trying to cover up his embarrassing performance? — Debbie Beck (@BeckB92767895) September 19, 2022

Was this to atone for his shameful 2 hour public karaoke performance in a hotel lobby during the official mourning period on an official trip representing Canada, in the nation hosting him? He needs to grow up. — Ainslie (@melikecode) September 19, 2022

The PM is a national disgrace. His action at the Queen’s funeral are disgusting and unforgivable. If he had any pride he would issue an apology to the Canadian people and the royal family. — Colin (@colrob_colin) September 19, 2022

it’s OK everyone. the video shown of Trudeau butchering the Queen song was shot Saturday. So it’s ok that he was in a really cheerful mood in public on the taxpayers dime to mourn the Queens passing. what an embarrassment, keeps getting worse. 🙄 — whitehawkdown (@whitehawkdown2) September 19, 2022

More people are also looking at Trudeau’s plans and contributions for Truth and Reconciliation Day, and making contrasts.

On Canada’s first Truth And Reconciliation Day, the prime minister famously went surfing in Tofino.

Now, once again, his priorities are being questioned.

How do reconcile the truth of honoring the English Monarch with, um, “truth and reconciliation”? — Glimpse of Nothingness (@Mtimothydoyle) September 19, 2022