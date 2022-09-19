Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made his way to London over the weekend to attend the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

But that’s not all he got to do. Trudeau was seen singing a Queen song, possibly hours before the funeral. And we’re not talking about a tune by or for our former Head of State.

We’re talking about Freddie Mercury’s Queen.

In a clip that was allegedly filmed on Sunday night at The Savoy Hotel in London, Trudeau was seen performing “Bohemian Rhapsody” with theatre kid-like verve.

Last night at the Savoy. Our PM in the UK representing Canada for the Queen’s funeral. 🤦🏻‍♀️

How do you say you were a drama teacher without saying you were a drama teacher. pic.twitter.com/kfRlve7pmV — Lisa Power (@LisaPow33260238) September 19, 2022

“Easy come, easy go, little high, little low!” he sang as a pianist played along, joining in on the vocals.

Once the video made it to Twitter, internet sleuths quickly got to work to confirm whether the clip was fresh or a piece of old footage revived for slander.

It looks like it might be legit, as one user pointed out that the London bus seen in the background appears to have an August 2022 advertisement.

Omg, that’s a London bus in the background with an August 2022 advert on the side…so afraid this appears genuine. https://t.co/UzkZVDZhkk — Northern Lass (@northerness) September 19, 2022

“Always a new way to embarrass Canada,” reads the top comment on one of the copies of the video circulating online. “I swear he does it on purpose.”