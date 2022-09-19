Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made his way to London over the weekend to attend the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.
But that’s not all he got to do. Trudeau was seen singing a Queen song, possibly hours before the funeral. And we’re not talking about a tune by or for our former Head of State.
We’re talking about Freddie Mercury’s Queen.
In a clip that was allegedly filmed on Sunday night at The Savoy Hotel in London, Trudeau was seen performing “Bohemian Rhapsody” with theatre kid-like verve.
Last night at the Savoy. Our PM in the UK representing Canada for the Queen’s funeral. 🤦🏻♀️
How do you say you were a drama teacher without saying you were a drama teacher. pic.twitter.com/kfRlve7pmV
— Lisa Power (@LisaPow33260238) September 19, 2022
“Easy come, easy go, little high, little low!” he sang as a pianist played along, joining in on the vocals.
Once the video made it to Twitter, internet sleuths quickly got to work to confirm whether the clip was fresh or a piece of old footage revived for slander.
It looks like it might be legit, as one user pointed out that the London bus seen in the background appears to have an August 2022 advertisement.
Omg, that’s a London bus in the background with an August 2022 advert on the side…so afraid this appears genuine. https://t.co/UzkZVDZhkk
— Northern Lass (@northerness) September 19, 2022
“Always a new way to embarrass Canada,” reads the top comment on one of the copies of the video circulating online. “I swear he does it on purpose.”
“Unbelievably inappropriate and the choice of song ️ by Queen!!!” read another.
You might also like:
- Queen Elizabeth II's funeral watched by millions (PHOTOS/VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau meets new monarch King Charles III (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau arrives in London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral
But not everyone was ashamed of the PM’s sing-along. Under another copy of the video, titled “Justin Trudeau presumably drunk singing Bohemian Rhapsody in the UK for the Queen’s funeral,” a commenter stressed that he was just singing and there was nothing to be upset about.
“He’s not drunk and he’s not representing Canada, he on his free time. The guy can sing, can he?” wrote a commenter. “Funny how [the] right love to call everyone woke and then lose their mind when they see the prime minister singing on his own free time. Pathetic.”
“As a statesman — sorry, ‘statesperson’ — he is always representing,” another person responded.”It’s sort of the job. This behaviour the night before Her Royal Highness’s funeral is very poor.”
The prime minister was also heckled and booed while on the trip.
One man even yelled “bastard!” at him as he stepped out of the Canadian office in London.
Was the prime minister singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” before the Queen’s funeral inappropriate? Let us know in the comments.