Justin Timberlake kicks off tour in Vancouver and defies gravity

On Monday night, Justin Timberlake kicked off his Forget Tomorrow world tour in Vancouver, and it was quite the spectacle.

One of the key pieces of the concert was a large floating cuboid or rectangular prism, which featured what appeared to be LED panels on the outside that could display videos with concert lights inside.

Throughout the show, the prism moved up and down in different directions, at specific points hovering ominously above the performers, including Timberlake.

Then, during his encore, Timberlake returned, surfing on the prism and defying gravity.

This was the awesome “Mirrors” encore finale of last night’s incredible Justin Timberlake concert at Rogers Arena. He was surfing a huge flying set piece! Vancouver kicked off his Forget Tomorrow tour. Apparently, he was rehearsing at Pacific Coliseum for the past 3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/smtR3IQNSI — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) April 30, 2024

A raucous crowd welcomed Timberlake back to the city he last visited six years ago, which he reminded the crowd of often, promising to come back sooner next time.

Timberlake performed alongside the Tennesse Kids, a live band featuring tons of brass he is taking across North America.

While he played some tracks off his latest album, the concert was mostly filled with his classics, like “Cry Me a River,” “SexyBack,” and “Rock Your Body.”

He also played songs from his first album, like “Like I Love You” and “Senorita.”

At one point, Timberlake walked through the audience to a second stage closer to the centre of Rogers Arena.

Overall, Timberlake seemed pleased with the Vancouver crowd and the welcome he got.

Were you at the concert on Monday night? If so, how would you rate the show? Let us know in the comments.