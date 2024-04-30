EventsNewsConcertsCuratedPop Culture

Justin Timberlake kicks off tour in Vancouver and defies gravity

Amir Ali
Apr 30 2024, 10:38 pm
Justin Timberlake kicks off tour in Vancouver and defies gravity
Daily Hive

On Monday night, Justin Timberlake kicked off his Forget Tomorrow world tour in Vancouver, and it was quite the spectacle.

One of the key pieces of the concert was a large floating cuboid or rectangular prism, which featured what appeared to be LED panels on the outside that could display videos with concert lights inside.

Throughout the show, the prism moved up and down in different directions, at specific points hovering ominously above the performers, including Timberlake.

Then, during his encore, Timberlake returned, surfing on the prism and defying gravity.

A raucous crowd welcomed Timberlake back to the city he last visited six years ago, which he reminded the crowd of often, promising to come back sooner next time.

Daily Hive

Timberlake performed alongside the Tennesse Kids, a live band featuring tons of brass he is taking across North America.

timberlake vancouver

Daily Hive

While he played some tracks off his latest album, the concert was mostly filled with his classics, like “Cry Me a River,” “SexyBack,” and “Rock Your Body.”

He also played songs from his first album, like “Like I Love You” and “Senorita.”

At one point, Timberlake walked through the audience to a second stage closer to the centre of Rogers Arena.

justin timberlake vancouver

Daily Hive

Overall, Timberlake seemed pleased with the Vancouver crowd and the welcome he got.

Were you at the concert on Monday night? If so, how would you rate the show? Let us know in the comments.

