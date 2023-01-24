Vancouver Bandits ready to ball out in new season starting this spring

Lower Mainland’s pro basketball team is back for a new season, and local fans are ready to cheer on their hardcourt heroes starting this spring.

Vancouver Bandits announced today its 2023 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) regular season schedule, including 10 home games at the Langley Event Centre (LEC).

The team achieved its strongest average and total attendance in 2022 and is ready to welcome even bigger crowds this year.

The Bandit’s season opener will be in Winnipeg against the Sea Bears on May 27, while the home opener will be on June 3 versus the Calgary Surge. Fans can register to be notified of a future 2023 ticket on-sale date by registering online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Bandits (@vancouverbandits)

This is the team’s second season in the 5,276-capacity LEC and the first since its rebranding to the Vancouver Bandits moniker last September. The Bandits are also celebrating its fifth year playing in the CEBL.

“This season is a special one for us,” said Bandits team president Dylan Kular in a release. “We are celebrating five years of building connections with our community and are eager to continue growing our passionate fanbase, which has supported us since our inaugural season.

“Our fans are the inspiration behind our goal of being one of the best professional sports and entertainment experiences in BC.”

Vancouver will take the court against every CEBL opponent at least once during the 2023 season and will welcome the Edmonton Stingers, the Calgary Surge, and Winnipeg Sea Bears twice at LEC.

The team’s School Day Game is also back for the new year, happening on Tuesday, June 6 when the team tips off against the Sea Bears. School leaders interested in learning more about the special event or organizing attendance at the game can contact Kular here.

“In the coming days, our ticket service team and I will present the market with 2023 Vancouver Bandit Ticketing Options featuring great ways fans can take in fabulous evenings of professional basketball at the beautiful Langley Events Centre to cheer on our Bandits,” said Kular. “Highlights include the introduction of new family-friendly pricing throughout our intimate arena bowl, increased spectacular courtside seating experiences, extra cushioned premium centre court seats with in-seat food and drink service and even your own personal cupholder.”

The CEBL will introduce a conference model of competition this season. The Bandits will play a total of 13 games against opponents from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Fans can also cheer them on as they take on the Calgary Surge and Edmonton Stingers three times each.

Here are the regular season home games that the Bandits will play in 2023:

Saturday, June 3 vs. Calgary Surge

Tuesday, June 6 vs. Winnipeg Sea Bears

Saturday, June 17 vs. Saskatchewan Rattlers

Sunday, June 25 vs. Calgary Surge

Saturday, July 1 vs. Edmonton Stingers

Sunday, July 9 vs. Ottawa Blackjacks

Friday, July 14 vs. Brampton Honey Badgers

Sunday, July 16 vs. Montreal Alliance

Friday, July 21 vs. Edmonton Stingers

Sunday, July 23 vs. Winnipeg Sea Bears

Local pro basketball fans will also want to save the dates of August 9 to 13 in their calendars, as the Bandits are hosting the 2023 Championship Weekend at LEC. As hosts of the annual CEBL championship tournament, the team receives an automatic berth in the semifinals.

“We can’t wait to host Championship Weekend at Langley Events Centre, which will serve as a great culmination of what will prove to be another exciting year of Bandits basketball,” said Kular. “Fans will relish the chance to be part of our season and attend a multi-day playoff festival that offers a fun atmosphere for guests of all ages and showcases a riveting calibre of Canadian professional basketball.”

Tickets for the 2023 Championship Weekend are included in the cost of Bandits season tickets, which are on sale now. Fans wishing to learn more about season tickets can learn more on the team’s website or by registering to be notified of a future 2023 ticket on-sale date by registering online.