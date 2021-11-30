Just for Laughs Vancouver announces new name, all-star lineup for 2022 festival

Western Canada’s largest comedy festival has revealed a new identity and a star-studded lineup.

Just For Laughs Vancouver, formerly known as JFL NorthWest, has announced a major rebranding and the official dates for its 2022 event.

“With the City of Vancouver and their devoted comedy enthusiasts being such an essential contributor in the festival’s resounding successful history, it was only fitting that the city is represented internationally in its name and has now been incorporated into the festival title,” says festival organizers in a statement.

This year’s event will take place from February 15 to 27, 2022, at various venues in downtown Vancouver. And like previous years, the festival is delivering with some of the biggest names in comedy.

Here’s are just some of the performances that comedy fans in Vancouver can look forward to:

Andrew Schulz: The INFAMOUS Tour

Schulz is well known for his hit Netflix production Schulz Saves America, a four-part special that he created and stars in. His stand-up clips on YouTube have gained over 255 million views, and his two podcasts, The Brilliant Idiots and Flagrant 2 receive over 2 million listens per week.

When: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour

Ronny Chieng is a famous stand-up comedian, actor, and correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. He’s starred in blockbuster films such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Crazy Rich Asians. He also has his own Netflix Special, Asian Comedian Destroys America!.

When: Friday, February 25, 2022

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

How Did This Get Made? – LIVE!

Have you ever seen a movie that’s so bad, it’s good?: Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, and Jason Mantzoukas dive into the best of the worst in cinema. The award-winning production How Did This Get Made? is consistently one of the Top 10 most downloaded podcasts and features a deconstruction and mockery of hilariously bad films.

When: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer is an actress, comedian, writer, author, and podcaster, as well as the host of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated baking series, Nailed It!. She’s set to star in NBC’s upcoming series GrandCrew this fall and is featured on five different popular podcasts.

When: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Where: Vogue Theatre

Additional stand-up performances, live podcast recordings, improv, sketch, and more will also take place at this year’s festival, with additional details revealed in the coming weeks.

Organizers say that all shows will follow local and provincial health guidelines and that proof of vaccination is required for entry.

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

When: February 15 to 27, 2022

Tickets: All tickets for Just For Laughs Vancouver can be purchased online