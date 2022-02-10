BC has starring role in new "Jurassic World Dominion" trailer (VIDEO)

The trailer for Jurassic World Dominion officially dropped this morning, with a full-minute of footage shot in British Columbia.

The film, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, began production on Feb. 24, 2020 in the Kamloops and Merritt areas — under the working title “Arcadia” — and ran through to March 6.

The trailer opens with a postcard-worthy view of the hilly interior as a herd of dinosaurs is being followed by Pratt and other characters on horses. Other shots show the life-like dinosaurs being tended to in snowy conditions, as well as the prehistoric reptiles exploring a forested area.

Chris Pratt himself confirmed the shooting location two years ago when he shared a photo of the clapperboard with a snowy BC location in the background.

During shooting, he took to social media to share the scenery via his Instagram story. “Look at this beautiful drive. Kamloops, British Columbia is so beautiful. Good lord, that sun. Wow,” he said during the two-week shoot as he captured a sunset over some snowy mountains.

Other locations in Merritt were also used. Beyond shooting in Big Box Canyon, production crews were spotted around the historic Coldwater Hotel and the Ponderosa Sports store across the street, per images shared on Twitter. Road closures on Voght Street took place over several days.

The film also used the hotel to hold a casting call for locals in Merritt between the ages of 25 and 65 to play mill workers, fishermen, and townsfolk.

It was reported via HollywoodNorthBuzz.com that production also took place on Vancouver Island, but without actors. A drone was spotted flying over Cathedral Forest to presumably capture some b-roll. A film crew was spotted in the area in February 2020 over a two-day span.

Production later moved to Hawaii, Malta, and the UK.

Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill of the original Jurassic Park cast reprise their roles, alongside Dallas Howard and Pratt.

The original film, directed by Steven Spielberg, debuted in 1993 and went on to gross $1 billion at the box office. It was followed by the 1997 sequel The Lost Park and 2001’s Jurassic Park III. The iconic franchise was rebooted with Pratt and Dallas Howard with 2015’s Jurassic World, which also spawned the 2018 sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The third in the new trilogy, Jurassic Park Dominion, will be released in theaters on June 10, 2022 — a full year after its originally scheduled premiere date.