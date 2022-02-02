Relive the Jurassic age at this Surrey dinosaur festival (PHOTOS)

Already bored of this time period? Take a step back in time at Jurassic Festival at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds’ Agriplex Hall to see robot dinos, go on rides, and enjoy on-theme activities.

The event is family-friendly and allows visitors to hang out with animatronic dinosaurs of all sorts and sizes. Check out extinct creatures while they get up close and personal as part of the world-class, one-of-a-kind experience.

It’s happening from April 1 to 3, when guests can drop by for a two-hour visit between 8 am and 6 pm.

“A new exhibit making its way to Vancouver, the educational exhibition which will feature animatronic extinct creatures from the Jurassic, Cretaceous, Triassic era such as Tyrannosaurus Rex, Brachiosaurus and other types of dinosaurs,” says a post on dinoworldvancouver.com.

They’re nothing to scoff at size-wise, either. The enormous Brachiosaurus is a whopping 18 metres, and the T-Rex is 13 metres long, followed by the 10-metre Triceratops and many more.

Aside from animatronics, there will be a fossil display and other activities for kids available as well.

Tickets are limited due to venue capacity and health restrictions, and they won’t be offered at the door, so book in advance to avoid disappointment.