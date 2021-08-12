Dinosaurs are invading this Edmonton park next month

Some prehistoric creatures are coming to Edmonton, as a dinosaur festival roars into Borden Park next month.

Jurassic Festival Edmonton will feature more than 19 moving, breathing, blinking and roaring animatronic dinosaurs.

The festival will be split up into three segments of the prehistoric eras, namely the Jurassic, Triassic and Cretaceous periods.

A fossil display, family dinosaur-related activities, a play area and amusement rides will also be on the grounds.

Tickets range in price from $20 to $35 and can be purchased here.

It’s recommended to purchase tickets online as there is no guarantee that tickets will be available at the event on the day you go.

Tickets are limited due to venue capacity and physical distancing regulations, and each time slot will be an hour and a half.

The festival will run from September 24 to 27.

When: September 24 to 27 from 8 am to 6 pm

Address: Borden Park, 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton