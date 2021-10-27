NewsCrime

Cat not suspect in theft of dinosaur who roamed Expo '86: Burnaby RCMP

Oct 27 2021, 8:35 pm
Burnaby RCMP/Vancouver Archives

An 80 pound fibreglass dinosaur figure was stolen from a Burnaby backyard, RCMP are “dinosaur-y” to report. Yes, they said “dinosaur-y.”

RCMP shared the news on Twitter.

Referred to as an ornament, the species of dinosaur in question was not from the Cretaceous or Jurassic period, but likely from Expo 86 in Vancouver, say Burnaby RCMP.

They’re hoping the public can help try and track this historic artifact down.

Expo ’86 featured an Alberta Pavilion, which is where the dinosaur relic was reportedly located during the historic event.

expo 86

Alberta Pavilion (Vancouver Archives)

They went onto say that the feline friend pictured in the photo on Twitter is not currently a suspect.

The City of Burnaby also had some fun with the incident.

Because of the weight of the 80 pound beast, this likely was more than a one-person job. Dinosaurs have been extinct for millions of years, while thieves have been thriving.

It is also not clear why this dinosaur was in a Burnaby backyard.

Daily Hive has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

