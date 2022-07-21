Record-breaking inflation will be making its mark in many ways, but here in Vancouver, it’s forcing a popular juice and smoothie spot to raise prices.

The Juice Truck put out an emotional message on Instagram for its customers about how it’s being forced to raise its prices due to inflation.

There are several Juice Truck locations across Metro Vancouver, and the establishment serves freshly made juice, smoothies, bowls, salads and other treats with a focus on plant-based goodies. They also sell products that customers can purchase and prepare at home.

The Instagram post signed off by founders Zach Berman and Ryan Slater addressed to “friends, fam and community” says that it would have been unsustainable to keep prices at current levels.

According to the post, The Juice Truck has had to raise prices only once in over 11 years of being in the business. The post suggests that in the last two years, prices of produce have increased “anywhere from 50-400%.”

“We’re always and forever grateful for all of you that choose to support our business,” reads the Instagram post.

“We’ve worked hard to maintain our prices, but the realities of inflation have settled in and in order to continue to keep doing what we do, we’re rolling out new rices on our food and smoothies. We’re happy to share that even with the raise we’ve been able to keep our prices below the industry standard.”

Berman and Slater are also thanking their customers for choosing The Juice Truck.

“There are so many options in this city and we appreciate every time you choose to spend your hard earned money at The Juice Truck.”

The post also states that when food costs return back to normal, the popular spot will continue to remain transparent and adjust prices again.

“We’re also working to develop some lower cost options so keep your eyes out for some new things coming out soon.”