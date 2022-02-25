McDonald’s China now has a Cilantro ice cream sundae (PHOTOS)

Coriander, or cilantro, isn’t a herb you would expect to find in your favourite McDonald’s treat. In China, however, it looks like you would.
There’s no doubt that McDonald’s has a ton of country-specific items on its international menus, from different combinations to exotic flavours.
But this one takes the cake.
As part of a recent promotion, and yes, this is real, McDonald’s China introduced a limited edition Cilantro sundae.
According to the official McDonald’s website, the questionable treat is made up of its traditional soft-served ice cream, topped with a tarty lime sauce and sprinkled with cilantro.
Though this combination may be unsettling for some, a few shared their joy for the cold treat on Twitter.
One user even described the taste as minty.
Cilantro Sundae is actually good pic.twitter.com/zq7HBaQtxN
— Xiaaa (@EllieHsia1208) February 21, 2022
I bought one，pretty good. But it is more like lime&mint but not Cilantro
买了一个尝尝，挺好吃。但是更像是青柠加薄荷而不是香菜😂 pic.twitter.com/9zRZKbw21w
— 冰棒 (@icepervocaloid) February 22, 2022
Reality❄️ pic.twitter.com/hYoOGCm3IW
— Joey (@0joeyzhou0) February 21, 2022
sundae with cilantro and mint sause pic.twitter.com/uEtOOO6IIS
— 小吞哥 (@danielsdcm) February 21, 2022
It’s not part of its permanent menu but was only available from February 21 to 25.
Step aside, Shamrock shake, you have a competitor!