McDonald’s China now has a Cilantro ice cream sundae (PHOTOS)

Coriander, or cilantro, isn’t a herb you would expect to find in your favourite McDonald’s treat. In China, however, it looks like you would.

There’s no doubt that McDonald’s has a ton of country-specific items on its international menus, from different combinations to exotic flavours.

But this one takes the cake.

As part of a recent promotion, and yes, this is real, McDonald’s China introduced a limited edition Cilantro sundae.

According to the official McDonald’s website, the questionable treat is made up of its traditional soft-served ice cream, topped with a tarty lime sauce and sprinkled with cilantro.

Though this combination may be unsettling for some, a few shared their joy for the cold treat on Twitter.

One user even described the taste as minty.

Cilantro Sundae is actually good pic.twitter.com/zq7HBaQtxN — Xiaaa (@EllieHsia1208) February 21, 2022

I bought one，pretty good. But it is more like lime&mint but not Cilantro

买了一个尝尝，挺好吃。但是更像是青柠加薄荷而不是香菜😂 pic.twitter.com/9zRZKbw21w — 冰棒 (@icepervocaloid) February 22, 2022

sundae with cilantro and mint sause pic.twitter.com/uEtOOO6IIS — 小吞哥 (@danielsdcm) February 21, 2022

It’s not part of its permanent menu but was only available from February 21 to 25.

Step aside, Shamrock shake, you have a competitor!