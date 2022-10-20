We’ve given you the general details about the new location, but for the opening, there are some special promos to be aware of.

On opening day, October 20, Jollibee Broadway & Cambie will be giving the following away to customers starting at 9 am.

Free One Year of Jollibee (A year’s supply of Jolly Crispy Chicken) for the first 50 customers for a minimum purchase of $75 (dine-in & to-go)

Free novelty item for the first 300 from October 20 to 23 for a purchase of $30 (dine-in & to-go)

Free Peach Mango Pie with code VANPIE for a minimum purchase of $20 for the first 50 customers (October 20 to 21, online + in-app only)

As if you need another reason to head to this concept’s new outpost, right?

So there you have it. Be sure to check out the newest Jollibee location in Vancouver the next time you’re in the area.

Jollibee Broadway & Cambie

Address: 2549 Cambie Street, Vancouver (second floor of the 510 West Broadway building)