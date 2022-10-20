Here’s some good news for fans of Jollibee. The wait for a new location is finally over in Vancouver.
The famous Filipino fast-food concept is officially unveiling its second outpost in our city, located at Broadway and Cambie.
The new restaurant’s official address is 2549 Cambie Street, but it’s unlikely you’ll need that to find it, as a line of hungry Jollibee fans will surely lead you right up to the delicious, second-floor destination.
Jollibee Cambie under construction in March 2022 (John Delaney/Daily Hive)
We’ve given you the general details about the new location, but for the opening, there are some special promos to be aware of.
On opening day, October 20, Jollibee Broadway & Cambie will be giving the following away to customers starting at 9 am.
- Free One Year of Jollibee (A year’s supply of Jolly Crispy Chicken) for the first 50 customers for a minimum purchase of $75 (dine-in & to-go)
- Free novelty item for the first 300 from October 20 to 23 for a purchase of $30 (dine-in & to-go)
- Free Peach Mango Pie with code VANPIE for a minimum purchase of $20 for the first 50 customers (October 20 to 21, online + in-app only)
As if you need another reason to head to this concept’s new outpost, right?
So there you have it. Be sure to check out the newest Jollibee location in Vancouver the next time you’re in the area.
Jollibee Broadway & Cambie
Address: 2549 Cambie Street, Vancouver (second floor of the 510 West Broadway building)