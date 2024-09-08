SportsHockeyFlamesCanada

Gaudreau sister adds beautiful tribute to brothers on wedding ring

Gaudreau sister adds beautiful tribute to brothers on wedding ring
@PlayersTribune/X | @kgaudreau13/Instagram

It’s been over a week since the tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau and the pain of losing the pair is still fresh in the minds of their family and loved ones.

Multiple tributes have been sent out by members of the Gaudreau family, including from Johnny’s wife Meredith and sister Katie Gaudreau. A GoFundMe supporting Matthew’s widow Madeline and her unborn child has also managed to raise over $640,000.

Hockey fans and former teammates in both Columbus and Calgary also came together for moving vigils to remember the brothers.

Katie has revealed the latest way that the Gaudreau family is remembering the duo, with her unveiling a custom engraving presumably on her wedding ring that reads “J & M”, the initials of her late brothers.

“Forever with me now. J & M,” Katie captioned the photo showing off the customized ring.

Katie was set to get married the day after the tragic incident took the lives of Johnny and Matthew. The two brothers were set to be at Katie’s wedding party.

In the aftermath, the wedding was reportedly postponed as the family grieved.

The gesture of adding her brother’s initials to her ring to carry on their legacy is an amazing, yet heartbreaking tribute. People on social media were moved by Katie’s post.

The funeral for Johnny and Matthew will take place tomorrow with both the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets providing livestreams for those who want to watch.

