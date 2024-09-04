Meredith Gaudreau, the wife of late NHL star Johnny, has posted a touching tribute to her husband on what should’ve been a special day for the pair.

The couple were married three years ago today in Philadelphia in a well-attended event that featured several of Gaudreau’s then-Calgary Flames teammates in attendance, as well as other NHL stars.

Tragically, though, the 31-year-old was tragically killed along with his younger brother, Matthew, by a suspected drunk driver last week, one day ahead of their sister Katie’s planned wedding.

“I never post this much but John deserves it. 3 years ago today I became yours forever. One of the best days of my life, including the night we got engaged and the days we brought our babies into the world,” Meredith wrote in the post, which featured the audio of the Niall Horan wedding-themed track “Black and White.”

The post contained 17 photos from their wedding day and throughout their relationship.

“The day I met you I remember saying to myself, omg I’m going to marry him. And every day after that kept getting better and better. I love you forever John and I am so proud to be your wife,” Meredith added.

Gaudreau made his Flames debut in 2014, staying with the franchise until 2022 before leaving for Columbus in free agency.

The Gaudreau family made a combined statement last week following the death of the two brothers.

“Last night, we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers-in-law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members, two teammates, two friends, but two truly amazing humans,” the statement read. “We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers. We ask for your continued respect and privacy during this very difficult period of grief.”