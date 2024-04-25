Here's when Joffre Lakes park will close this summer for First Nations' use

Joffre Lakes Provincial Park will be closed to the public for several stretches this spring and summer to give local First Nations exclusive access to their territory.

BC Parks and the Líl̓wat and N’Quatqua nations released the closure schedule for the picturesque park on Thursday.

Joffre Lakes will be closed to the public on the following dates:

April 30 to May 15 for cultural celebrations, including Stl’atl’imx Days which mark the declaration of the Lillooet Tribe on May 10, 1911

for cultural celebrations, including Stl’atl’imx Days which mark the declaration of the Lillooet Tribe on May 10, 1911 June 14 to 23 for the summer solstice and Indigenous People’s Day celebrations

for the summer solstice and Indigenous People’s Day celebrations September 3 to October 6 for fall harvesting and National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

“By implementing these closures, we are striving to reintroduce our community to an area where they have been marginalized. The time and space created by these closures will allow our youth, elders, and all Lil’wat citizens to practise their inherent rights while reconnecting with the land,” Kukwpi Sk̓alulmecw, Chief Dean Nelson, of Líl̓wat Nation said in a news release.

Last year the park was suddenly closed at the end of summer as the First Nations asserted their rights. This year, the closures are planned in advance, so hikers and campers have lots of time to plan ahead.

“We have deep appreciation for the collaboration that has gone into welcoming visitors to the park from summer to Labour Day long weekend while ensuring First Nations communities have the time and space to connect with the land, their culture, and traditions in a meaningful way,” BC’s Environment Minister George Heyman said in a news release.

Joffre Lakes opens to the public on May 16, and free day-use passes will be required to access the park.