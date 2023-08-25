"Unanticipated circumstances": Public access to Joffre Lakes shut down

Two First Nations are shutting down public access to Joffre Lakes Provincial Park for about a month to use the area during their harvest celebration.

The Líl̓wat Nation and N’Quatqua issued the announcement Thursday, giving less than a day’s notice before the closure.

“We are asking you to help in honouring us by providing us with sufficient time and space that we require to conduct our Nt’akmen within our lands,” the nations said in a statement.

They say the park is scheduled to reopen for public use on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation — September 30.

On its website, BC Parks says all camping and day-use pass reservation holders will be contacted directly.

“Due to unanticipated circumstances, the park is currently inaccessible to the general public,” BC Parks says.

The Ministry confirmed people won’t be able to access on Friday, August 25 or Saturday, August 26. Day pass bookings for August 27 will not open.

Backcountry camping reservations for Friday, August 25 through Sunday, August 27 will be automatically refunded. If trips extend past those dates, BC Parks asks individuals to contact them directly to modify the reservation at 1-800-689-9025.

“We recognize the impact that this has on people’s plans on short-notice. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate people’s understanding,” the Ministry said.

Later Friday afternoon, BC Parks confirmed Joffre Lakes would be closed until at least September 1 while conversations with the nations continue.

This is the second popular set of trails near Metro Vancouver to be closed to the public this week. On Thursday, the Village of Lions Bay also closed its parking and trails to visitors, blocking hikers from going to Tunnel Bluffs Viewpoint or the Lions from the trailhead. It cited wildfire risk as the reason, and didn’t give a reopening date.

Daily Hive has reached out to BC Parks for more information.