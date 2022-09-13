Many of our favourite food and drink has come from Vietnam, including pho, Vietnamese coffee, and banh mi.

Perhaps one of our favourite exports though is the Vietnamese egg coffee, called ca phe trung.

The drink is made by whisking egg yolks with sweetened condensed milk (or sugar, or honey) and sometimes vanilla, which creates a super creamy, tiramisu-like whipped mixture. This is added to the top of strongly-brewed espresso, making for a slightly sweet and creamy coffee drink that is unlike any other.

Reportedly first created in Hanoi in 1946 by Nguyen Van Giang, ca phe trung was invented amidst a milk shortage. Giang decided to make a substitute by whipping eggs with sugar, and the result was so delicious that he eventually left his job at the Metropole Hotel and opened his own cafe, which specialized in the drink.

Though its origins are in Vietnam, egg coffee has become beloved around the world, including here in Vancouver.

Here are our top choices for places in Vancouver to grab a Vietnamese egg coffee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DD Mau Chinatown (@ddmau_chinatown)

Calling their take on the drink the Liquid Tiramisu because of its dessert-like qualities, DD Mau makes one of the best versions in the city.

Address: 145 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-6076

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melo📍Vancouver 🇨🇦🇭🇰 (@blackholetummy)

Sister restaurant to Mr. Red Cafe, Hanoi Old Quarter serves more traditional fare, with a few different menu options than the former. Among those is the ca phe trung, served in a wide mug in a dish of hot water to keep it warm.

Address: 5207 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-327-6789



Instagram

Hẻm 377

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hẻm 377 / Saigon’s soul (@hem377.ca)

“Saigon’s Soul,” as this spot coins itself, specializes in Vietnamese street food served in a setting that feels just like what you’d find in Saigon. Hem 377 serves inventive takes on traditional Vietnamese coffee, including an iced version of the egg coffee.

Address: 5026 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-5026



Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cà Phê (@caphecoffeehouse)

This little coffee spot, located inside The Network Hub downtown, specializes in strong Vietnamese coffee. In addition to its egg coffee, which is hand-whipped, this spot also serves white chocolate coffee and cinnamon coffee, all variations of the traditional Vietnamese way.

Address: Inside of The Network Hub — 422 Richards Street #160, Vancouver



Instagram

Vietnamese Tea House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vietnamese Tea House (@vietnameseteahouse)

This hole-in-the-wall spot in the Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood serves a selection of Vietnamese dishes as well as specialty drinks like pandan tea, taro slushies, and egg coffee.

Address: 2526 Hastings Street E, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-5922

Instagram