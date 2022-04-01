"I’ve done enough": Jim Carrey says he's retiring after Sonic the Hedgehog 2 drops

Jim Carrey attends the red carpet of the movie 'Jim & Andy' during the 74th Venice Film Festival on September 5, 2017 in Venice, Italy (Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock)

It’s a wrap for Jim Carrey.

The Ontario-born comedian (Newmarket, to be exact) says he’s retiring. “I am retiring. I am being fairly serious,” he said to entertainment news show Access Hollywood in a new interview released Thursday.

The comment was made during a press junket for his latest flick Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which was shot in Vancouver last spring. He was spotted various locations in the Lower Mainland, including Fort Langley where he performed a major stunt scene.

No other upcoming projects are currently listed on his iMDB — suggesting the Sonic sequel could be his final movie ever.

Carrey, now 60, did explain that he would be open to the right script — but needs a “break.”

“It depends — if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might,” Carrey added.

He indicated one project could fit the bill: a Dolly Parton biopic. The country legend said in a past interview that she had Jim in mind to play her former musical partner Porter Wagoner.

“I might continue down the road [with film], but I’m taking a break. I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life,” Jim reflected. “I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

The Mask actor got his comedy start in the late ’70s on the Toronto scene, perhaps most famously at the Yuk Yuk Club when he was just 14 years old. While the club is now located on Richmond Street, it formerly occupied a community centre basement on Church Street for a once-a-week show.

In 1977 @JimCarrey made his stage debut at age 15, in the original Toronto location of Yuk Yuk's: the basement of the 519 Church St. community centre. pic.twitter.com/ccy2q0H5Gc — Hogtown 101 (@Hogtown101) May 15, 2020

Yuk Yuk founder Mark Breslin (and fellow Canadian) later said Carrey did “the worst impressions you can imagine.” He removed Carrey from the stage with a hook — but Breslin noted he had “confidence” as a teenager to take a stage where “all adults were performing.”

After the Carrey’s relocated to the town of Georgina and became more financially stable, the young comedian once again tried his hand at performing — this time at Scarborough’s Hay Loft Club — and ultimately returned to Yuk Yuks three years later.

“He blew the place apart,” Mark said in 2013 of Carrey’s open mic appearance that later turned into paid gigs.

Shortly after, Jim made his acting debut on the CBC with 1981’s film Introducing Janet. The movie, which showcased Carrey playing a comedian, garnered over a million viewers.

Outside of film, the former Agincourt Collegiate Institute student is also a hands-on grandfather Jackson Riley Santana, 12, via his only daughter Jane.

Despite his Hollywood success, Jim has maintained strong connections to Canada through his cottage on Baptiste Lake in Bancroft, Ontario — about two hours out of Toronto.

This is who I really am and that's my body in the middle. ;^) pic.twitter.com/35qO6b1fWD — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 31, 2015

The actor has shared snippets of his family time with his siblings, nieces and nephews at the vacation home to social media over the years, including plenty of swim time in Baptiste Lake. He generally flies into the smaller Peterborough Airport on his private jet, which is about 90 minutes from his home.

Jim’s late parents were both born-and-raised in Ontario: mom Kathleen hailed from Ontario, while his father Percy was from Ottawa.

The Ace Ventura star also has two sisters that remain in the eastern province: singer Rita Carrey, who hilariously notes she’s the “older sis” of Jim on Twitter, and Patricia Carrey Fournier. Jim’s brother John sadly passed away in 2019.