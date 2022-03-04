Jetflix finds your perfect travel spot based on what you watch (QUIZ)

Ever consider how many hours per week you’re watching movies and tv shows? Now, you can use all that streaming time to help you find your perfect vacation spot.

MyBaggage – a delivery service that sends your baggage anywhere you need it – made an online quiz you can take to determine your ideal vacation spot based on the kinds of TV shows and movies you love to watch.

Jetflix is made for you if you have wanderlust two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s low-key addictive to take the quiz over and over and dream of planning your next getaway.

You can take the quiz for yourself and see if it got you right!

To make the quiz, it used What’s on Netflix to narrow it down to the top 100 most-watched shows and movies on Netflix.

Then creators used metrics like ratings, genres, time of year for a vacation, and more to find the best destinations.

Here’s how it works:

You’ll answer five questions, and then the quiz will lead you to three recommended vacation destinations based on what you tend to watch.

The best part is you don’t need to provide an email address to get your results and you can keep taking the quiz over and over.

Because this writer loves thrillers and mysteries, it recommended Pittsburg, Pennsylvania for an 86.5% match based on the Mindhunter Netflix series.

There are plenty of Canadian destinations that pop up in the quiz, too. For example, people who love Schitt’s Creek might want to go to Ontario. And, if you loved The Haunting of Bly Manor, then maybe you’ll love a trip to moody, foggy Vancouver.