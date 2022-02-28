Saturday Night Live turns rogue Canadian wave into hilarious punchline

Canadian fans of NBC’s Saturday Night Live got treated to a rare shoutout on the February 26 episode.

Colin Jost, who co-hosts the Weekend Update segment with Michael Che, used a recent headline-grabbing phenomenon that happened in BC to set up a throwback joke that we didn’t see coming.

The joke is quick but sassy, and it’s the final quip of the segment. The entire Weekend Update segment was posted to SNL‘s Instagram page.

“Researchers have observed a 60-foot tall rogue wave off the coast of British Columbia, which is the largest ever recorded,” said Jost.

“Researchers believe the wave was generated when Yo Momma fell overboard.”

Thanks to the comedians at SNL for managing to take a Canadian news story and turn it into a “Yo Mamma” joke the likes of which have not been seen since 2006.

The real rogue wave was no joke. It was 17.6 metres tall and recorded by MarineLabs in Ucluelet on November 17, 2020, but the findings were recently published and made a big splash in the news at the time.

The SNL episode received heavy criticism from fans because the Weekend Update segment was a little bit shorter than usual, proving that fans love the pseudo-news comedy stylings a lot.