WestJet offering cheap 1990s price deals for flights out of Montreal

Do you want to party like it’s 1996?

WestJet is offering a slew of seriously impressive flight deals out of Montreal for this spring and winter.

The airline boasts flights to Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver for under $200; trips to Florida for under $250; and deals to Mexico and Paris for around $300.

If you haven’t travelled much over the past two hours, now might be a good time to check out some saving opportunities.

“Enjoy throwback pricing with our week-long sale and fares so low you’ll think you’re back in 1996,” says the airline. “Booyah!”

Travelling hopefuls need to book this deal by Monday, March 7 at 2 am.

Deals are available for dates between now and December 15, 2022, and include WestJet’s Basic, Econo, Premium, and Business classes.

The airline says its ’90s birthday sale is valid on “all WestJet destinations.”

More information can be found right here.