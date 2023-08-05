Tragic jet ski collision on BC lake claims life of 14-year-old Albertan girl

A fatal marine incident at Skaha Lake in BC has injured several youths and claimed the life of one 14-year-old girl from Alberta.

According to Penticton RCMP, a marine incident was reported to them around 8 pm on Friday, August 4.

Two jet ski watercraft reportedly collided in the middle of Skaha Lake, and four youths sustained serious injuries. The youths were brought by family members by boat to the Skaha Marina, where BC Emergency Health Services and two off-duty doctors attempted life-saving measures on all four victims before they were brought to a local hospital.

“Tragically, one of the victims, a 14-year-old female from Alberta, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital,” Sgt Paul Bentham, Senior Patrol Officer, Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment, said in a release. “The three remaining youth have all been treated for non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released from hospital,” he said.

Now, the family is being supported by RCMP Victim Services, and arrangements are being made to assist them in returning to Alberta, say police. RCMP officers are now investigating with the help of RCMP West Coast Marine Services, although no criminality is suspected, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

More to come…