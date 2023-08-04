Driver gets car impounded before being picked up by friend with no licence

A traffic incident in Surrey, BC, led to a driver’s car getting impounded before a friend picked them up without a valid licence.

Speeding is always a bad idea, but the driver in this ordeal did so without insurance, no valid driver’s licence, and fake plates.

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police Targeted Mobile Enforcement Team (TMET) tweeted about the ludicrous incident that happened in Surrey on Wednesday.

According to the tweet, the driver was caught going 107 km/h in a 60 km zone without a driver’s licence.

Worse yet, apparently, the friend they called to pick them up after the car got impounded had a suspended licence.

The Targeted Mobile Enforcement Team didn’t sound too impressed, based on the tone of the tweet.

“Maybe make sure that the buddy you’re calling to pick you up doesn’t also have a suspended license,” a portion of the tweet read.



For driving with no licence, the driver was handed a ticket of $276, $598 for driving without insurance, and $368 for speeding.

The tweet added that the driver in question had their car impounded, with hashtag #protip.