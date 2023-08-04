BC man charged after multiple people attacked with machete in Edmonton

A 33-year-old BC man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault, following a violent machete attack at a home in northeast Edmonton.

On Monday, July 31, at around 4 am, Edmonton Police Service (EPS) was called to a disturbance at a home near 118 Avenue and 38 Street. Upon arrival, police located two women and one man “suffering from extensive, life-threatening injuries.”

The attacks are believed to have taken place at a second nearby residence.

While assessing and providing aid to the three victims, another male victim was discovered in a nearby vehicle with a serious stab wound, police say.

The suspect was quickly identified, and on Wednesday, August 2, 33-year-old Bobby-James Lavallee of Prince George, BC, was located and arrested.

Lavallee faces charges of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, as well as breaches of conditions and probation.

EPS says the attacks were not random; however, investigators believe they were unprovoked.

Police are also seeking the public’s help locating the machete, which may be near the crime scene, described as a “Kukri” style knife.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.