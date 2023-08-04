Fatal stabbing on Granville Street leaves 32-year-old dead

A deadly overnight stabbing in downtown Vancouver is the reason Granville Street has been closed all morning, Vancouver police say.

The major road has been shut down between Smithe and Nelson streets since last night over what police first characterized as a serious assault.

Now, the Vancouver Police Department’s Const. Tania Visintin says it’s turned into a homicide investigation.

Police responded to Granville and Smithe around 3:30 am Friday for reports of a stabbing. A 32-year-old victim was rushed to hospital but has since died of his injuries.

Police are still investigating and say no arrests have been made yet. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.

This is the 11th homicide in Vancouver this year.