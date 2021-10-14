Double trouble: Jennifer Lopez and stunt double seen filming in Vancouver

Jennifer Lopez continues to be spotted around Vancouver, as production for her upcoming Netflix film, The Mother, is underway.

In the series, the Latina superstar plays a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding to protect a daughter she gave up, played by Lucy Paez. Joseph Fiennes and Omari Hardwick round out the cast with leading roles in the project.

Earlier this month, Lopez and crew were spotted filming near Victory Square and an EasyPark lot.

Filming continues in downtown Vancouver, but now, we’re seeing double — with what looks to be JLo’s stunt double taking part in the production.

How do you want me to shoot this bad guy, @JLo & double discussing there next scene. On a cold rainy #Vancouver day. On the set of #Mother #BENNIFER pic.twitter.com/dSpShbQSsB — NewWestBoyⓂ️ (@CaptCanuck66) October 13, 2021

Production in downtown Vancouver will continue until Friday evening.

According to a filming notice, scenes include an “outdoor birthday” where the “child gets kidnapped.”

There’s also “highspeed vehicle movement” expected, with simulated gunfire for some scenes.