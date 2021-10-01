Pumpkin spice and everything nice! Well Vancouver, fall is officially here. As the carefree days of summer have come to an end, few things are better during spooky season than hitting the streets of your hometown and realizing your favourite TV show or a new movie is filming right here in beautiful British Columbia.

From movie production to the return of popular shows — in Hollywood North, it seems there’s always a chance to catch the cameras rolling!

Here are 15 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver this October.

Bones of Crows

Bones of Crows is currently filming in the Vancouver area this month. Written by Indigenous filmmaker Marie Clements, the new drama mini-series will cover the topic of residential schools in Canada and tell the story of one of their survivors. The mini-series is expected to film in the Metro Vancouver area into 2022.

The Mother

Calling all JLo fans — keep your eyes peeled around town this month because Jenny is on the block! Starring Jennifer Lopez, Netflix’s The Mother sets up shop in Vancouver this October to start filming for the new feature film. Recently streets were blocked off in the city near Victory Square for filming.

Charmed – Season 4

The CW’s Charmed is back on location in Vancouver this October to film for its fourth season. Starring Sarah Jeffery, Melonie Diaz, and Madeleine Mantock, the series is about three sisters who discover after their mother passes away that they are actually very powerful witches.

Firefly Lane – Season 2

Netflix’s Firefly Lane returns to Vancouver to film for its second season. Based on the book by Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as two best friends who have been there for each other for decades. Production is expected to continue into sometime next year.

Riverdale – Season 6

Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead — the gang’s all here! Riverdale is back on location in Metro Vancouver for another season of the binge-worthy Netflix show. Based on the popular Archie comics, Riverdale will be filming in the area until sometime next year for its sixth season.

Madeline – Season 1

Going by its working title of Madeline, this Apple TV+ thriller series will be in production in Vancouver until November for its first season. The series will follow a girl, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who must learn how to restart and rebuild her life following a suicide attempt she doesn’t remember. Reese Witherspoon will be producing, and Sam Miller will be directing.

Superman & Lois – Season 2

Superman & Lois returned to Vancouver to film this past month, and production will continue into October. While filming for the first season wrapped in the city recently, the cast and crew are back in town until next year to film the second season. The new superhero drama series follows the popular DC Comics characters — the one and only Superman and Lois Lane.

Legends of Tomorrow – Season 7

Legends of Tomorrow is filming in Vancouver for its seventh season, with production continuing into next year. The DC Comics series centres around a group of heroes and villains who must put their differences aside and come together to save the earth.

The Good Doctor – Season 5

The Good Doctor is back on location filming in Vancouver for another season of the hit show. Starring Freddie Highmore, the show revolves around a surgeon with autism who thinks outside the box and is recruited to work at a prestigious hospital. Production for the fifth season is expected to continue into next year.

The Flash – Season 8

The Flash is filming in the city this month for a brand new season, with production expected to continue into March 2022. The show is based on the DC comics and stars Grant Gustin as crime scene investigator Barry Allen — a man who has the superpower of speed and uses it to rescue innocents while fighting crime.

Nancy Drew – Season 3

Nancy Drew is filming in Vancouver this October for the third season of the CW show. Based upon the original Nancy Drew books, the series is based on an 18-year-old Nancy Drew, who gets involved in a mystery when she and a group of her friends witness a murder.

A Million Little Things – Season 4

A Million Little Things is in Vancouver filming for its fourth season, with production expected to continue into next year. Starring David Giuntoli, Romany Malco and Allison Miller, the series follows a tight-knit group of friends who come together and realize what truly matters in life after one of them suddenly passes away.

Batwoman – Season 3

Batwoman is on location in the city this October for its third season. The series is known for breaking new ground and really expanding the DC Comics universe with its first-ever lesbian superhero, played by Ruby Rose. Rose previously starred in the series as Kate Kane; however, she left the show after its first season and Javicia Leslie took over as the lead character.

Resident Alien – Season 2

Another series filming this month in Vancouver is Resident Alien. Production for the second season is underway until March 2022, and it stars Alan Tudyk as an alien who lands on earth and takes on the identity of a doctor.

When Calls the Heart – Season 9

Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart is on location in Vancouver for its ninth season until the end of November. The series follows Elizabeth Thatcher, a teacher who moves to a small coal-mining town and must learn to adjust to an entirely different lifestyle.