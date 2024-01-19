NewsWeather

BC snowstorm aftermath leaves trees down in Metro Vancouver

Claire Fenton
Jan 19 2024, 7:41 pm
Submitted

The onslaught of winter weather continues to wreak havoc on roads in Metro Vancouver, as trees are breaking under the weight following a record-breaking snowfall earlier this week.

That’s the case on busy 12th Avenue near Balaclava Friday morning, where portions of a large tree have fallen onto the roadway.

Roadway Vancouver

Submitted

Another tree has fallen onto the power line in South Vancouver between 41st Avenue and 49th Avenue and Boulevard and MacDonald Street.

It comes as parts of Metro Vancouver remain under a freezing rain warning, and road conditions remain treacherous in some areas. Vancouver isn’t included in the warning, but eastern cities like Chilliwack, Abbotsford, and Hope are.

Daily Hive has reached out to the city for updates on cleanups.

There are no reports of any injuries connected to the fallen trees as of Friday morning.

