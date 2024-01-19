BC snowstorm aftermath leaves trees down in Metro Vancouver

The onslaught of winter weather continues to wreak havoc on roads in Metro Vancouver, as trees are breaking under the weight following a record-breaking snowfall earlier this week.

That’s the case on busy 12th Avenue near Balaclava Friday morning, where portions of a large tree have fallen onto the roadway.

Another tree has fallen onto the power line in South Vancouver between 41st Avenue and 49th Avenue and Boulevard and MacDonald Street.

A fallen tree has caused an outage for 1,300 customers in #Vancouver. Crews have been assigned to the area and will share available updates here: https://t.co/jd5NqC5GwH pic.twitter.com/3ZRmEzymw4 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 19, 2024

It comes as parts of Metro Vancouver remain under a freezing rain warning, and road conditions remain treacherous in some areas. Vancouver isn’t included in the warning, but eastern cities like Chilliwack, Abbotsford, and Hope are.

Daily Hive has reached out to the city for updates on cleanups.

Tough week for West End trees–lots of broken and dangerous branch pruning going on. #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/AG003Phk9A — Steve Burgess (@steveburgess1) January 18, 2024

There are no reports of any injuries connected to the fallen trees as of Friday morning.