Surrey-based Punjabi music icon Jazzy B censored by Indian government

Jazzy B, better known as the Crown Prince of Bhangra, has had his Twitter account censored by the Indian Government in response to his support of Indian farmers.

The star took to Instagram to share the news with his followers stating, “I will always stand for the rights of my people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jazzy B (@jazzyb)

Jazzy B has been an icon in the Bhangra and Punjabi music world for decades. He began making music in the 90’s, and has been a mainstay for entertainment in the Punjabi and South Asian community.

There were large protests and demonstrations earlier in the year in parts of the Lower Mainland, and across Canada in solidarity with Indian farmers.

The suspension only applies to his followers in India, as his account is still accessible elsewhere.

Jazzy B, who was born Jaswinder Singh Bains, has been a vocal proponent of Indian farm workers rights.

He’s also been a staunch supporter of the Vancouver Canucks.

Shoutout to @jazzyb for making Diwali night extra special! pic.twitter.com/Pnxrdh6y25 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 3, 2018

The post on his Instagram has received over 40,000 likes, and over 1,000 comments in support.