Another Alberta-based coffee spot is turning its gaze to BC for expansion. This time, it’s Analog Coffee.

The much-loved cafe currently operates six locations in Calgary and has plans for another location in that city as well as an outpost slated to open in Kelowna, BC, in Fall 2022.

A second BC location is coming to Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood.

The Analog in Yaletown will be opening at 338 Helmcken Street, the former location of a Blenz Coffee.

Analog was founded in 2011 at the Calgary Farmers Market followed by the picture-perfect location on Calgary’s 17th Avenue in 2012.

The brand emphasizes the importance of community and, of course, delicious coffee and baked goods.

This spot is set to launch in Fall 2022. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date. Stay tuned!

Analog Coffee – Yaletown

Address: 338 Helmcken Street, Vancouver

