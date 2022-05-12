The original location of Japadog, at the corner of Smithe and Burrard in downtown Vancouver, has finally reopened.

The Vancouver-based chain, which is famous for serving up Japanese-style hot dogs, has several locations around the Lower Mainland. The original outpost, a small hot dog cart, has been set up across the street from the Scotiabank Theatre since the brand started in 2005.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAPADOG (@japadog.canada)

This location has been closed since early in the pandemic in 2020, and only just yesterday Japadog announced on its Instagram that the cart is finally serving up its iconic dogs once again.

The legendary hot dog cart has attracted celebrities, tourists, and locals alike for its unique approach to the street food classic. A long-time menu favourite includes the Terimayo dog – a hot dog with teriyaki sauce, Japanese mayo, fried onions, and seaweed.

The original location is an iconic part of Vancouver’s food scene – even Anthony Bourdain once visited it during an episode of No Reservations – and it’s been sorely missed during its long absence.

Address: 899 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Instagram