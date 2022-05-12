Chipotle Mexican Grill is ready to celebrate the Stanley Cup Playoffs in style.

The popular chain restaurant will be offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Monday, May 16, after 3 pm local time on all entrees for any in-restaurant diners wearing a hockey jersey.

The playoffs are heating up, and what better way to enjoy the game than with one of Chiptole’s famous burritos?

“The Stanley Cup may be the hardest trophy to win in sports, but we’re making it easier than ever for hockey fans to access real food from Chipotle,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer of Chipotle, in a press release.

“We’re excited to see our restaurants filled with our fans’ favourite jerseys next week as this thrilling edition of the NHL Playoffs continues,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chipotle (@chipotle)

Chipotle is celebrating this way because of its multi-year North American partnership as the official Mexican-themed quick service and Mexican-themed fast-casual restaurant of the NHL.

This is the restaurant’s largest sports sponsorship yet, and the first time it’s been an official sponsor of a major professional sports league.

When the clock strikes 3 pm on Monday, May 16, head down to your local Chipotle, with your home team’s jersey on, and grab two delicious entrees for the price of one.

It’s one day only!

