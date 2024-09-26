After four years of closure and $14 million in renovations, the iconic Sooke Harbour House has reopened its doors and is ready to welcome guests once again.

Nestled on a bluff along Vancouver Island’s rugged west coast, this beloved oceanfront resort, known for its sweeping views of the Strait of Juan de Fuca, is embarking on a new chapter after overcoming significant challenges.

Originally established in the 1920s, this spot had been a cornerstone of the community, attracting visitors (such as Anthony Bourdain) from near and far with its intimate charm, focus on local art, and farm-to-table culinary experiences.

However, a mix of financial and operational controversies led to its closure, leaving the future of this local gem in question.

But guests will once again be able to enjoy the stunning ocean views and wildlife sightings from whales to eagles, all while relaxing in this boutique resort with 28 redesigned rooms, each with its own fireplace and private balcony or terrace.

“Sooke Harbour House has always been ahead of its time, and now we are taking it forward into a new era,” said general manager Manfred Agath.

At the heart of the property’s rebirth is the signature Copper Room Restaurant, which has been revamped with a robust cocktail program, and a new menu dedicated to locally inspired dishes crafted from ingredients sourced from Vancouver Island and surrounding areas. Diners can enjoy items like Fanny Bay oysters, Metchosin farm-fresh vegetables, and Two Rivers meats.

Plus, new outdoor seating for 125 people and a wedding pavilion steps from the ocean will make the resort poised as a destination for weddings and events too.

Where: 1528 Whiffen Spit Road, Sooke

Instagram| Website