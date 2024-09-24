Historic Gracefield Manor in Metchosin listed for $3.95 million

It may be strange to think of a sprawling Antebellum-style mansion in Metchosin — it’s probably not the first image that comes to mind when you think of a small farming community outside downtown Victoria.

However, the Gracefield Manor (a five-bedroom estate at 3816 Duke Road in Albert’s Head) is a storied (and possibly haunted) landmark, and now it’s being listed at $3.95 million.

Built in 1942, Gracefield Manor was built by Chicago socialite Robert Grace (whose father was a contractor who helped build the Grand Central Station). He lived there with his wife, Rita, until they died. For years, the property languished, during which time rumours that it was haunted grew.

The home was bought by Shirley Wilde in 1991, and, for a short time, it was operated as a bed and breakfast by Wilde, who authored a book about the home, Secrets of Gracefield Manor. Following the purchase, Wilde went to work with a ton of renovations, which restored its “pristine condition.”