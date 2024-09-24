Real EstateArchitecture & DesignDevelopmentUrbanized

Historic Gracefield Manor in Metchosin listed for $3.95 million

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Sep 24 2024, 10:56 pm
Historic Gracefield Manor in Metchosin listed for $3.95 million

It may be strange to think of a sprawling Antebellum-style mansion in Metchosin — it’s probably not the first image that comes to mind when you think of a small farming community outside downtown Victoria.

However, the Gracefield Manor (a five-bedroom estate at 3816 Duke Road in Albert’s Head) is a storied (and possibly haunted) landmark, and now it’s being listed at $3.95 million.

JKS Realty & Property Management

Built in 1942, Gracefield Manor was built by Chicago socialite Robert Grace (whose father was a contractor who helped build the Grand Central Station). He lived there with his wife, Rita, until they died. For years, the property languished, during which time rumours that it was haunted grew.

The home was bought by Shirley Wilde in 1991, and, for a short time, it was operated as a bed and breakfast by Wilde, who authored a book about the home, Secrets of Gracefield Manor. Following the purchase, Wilde went to work with a ton of renovations, which restored its “pristine condition.”

JKS Realty & Property Management

Amidst the expansive acreages along the road stands Gracefield Manor, its pristine white exterior, towering pillars, and green shutters striking against the surrounding sea of grass. This impressive state has even more impressive views of the Olympic Mountains across the Juan de Fuca Strait.

Whoever purchases the property will join only a handful of owners — Wilde was only the second.

JKS Realty & Property Management

The 11-acre estate and home contain five bedrooms, five fireplaces, four bathrooms, a fourth-floor balcony, and a bar in the basement. Much of the original decor was brought from Chicago in the 1940s, and still remains.

JKS Realty & Property Management

This colonial-style home is a storied property with timeless, old-school charm. It is set on a lush 11-acre estate near the ocean and offers a unique combination of natural beauty and exciting development potential, according to the listing.

Check out the full listing from JKS Realty & Property Management here.

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop