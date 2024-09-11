Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes had a surprise guest for Game 7 of the second round last season.

The star defenceman was surprised by his brother, Jack, who had flown out to watch the game in person. However, it’s only because of a hilarious mixup that Jack wasn’t there for the earlier games of the series.

Jack, who was recovering from a shoulder surgery, had planned to be in attendance for the early games of the second round. There was just one issue. He couldn’t find his passport.

“Bro, I can’t find my passport,” said Jack to Quinn, per a Sportsnet article by Luke Fox.

Jack reportedly watched all the Canucks playoff games on television and then flew out for the deciding contest after getting his passport situation figured out.

The Canucks lost that crucial game to the Edmonton Oilers 3-2. The Oilers would go on to reach the Stanley Cup Final before losing a Game 7 of their own against the Florida Panthers.

The Hughes brothers, including youngest Luke, are all very close and are among the most popular figures in the NHL. The trio was selected to grace the cover of NHL 25, the latest edition of the popular video game from EA Sports.

They all are very supportive of each other as well, evidenced by Jack surprising Quinn last season. Quinn also made the trip out to New York when Jack was facing off against the Rangers in the 2023 playoffs.

Quinn is also one of the feature subjects of a new Amazon docuseries covering the NHL. Camera crews followed the Canucks during the end of last season and the playoffs. The show is expected to be released sometime in early October.

The Devils failed to make the playoffs last year but are a popular bounce-back candidate and expected to be a contender this upcoming season.