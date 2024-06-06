More details emerge on Canucks' Hughes role in Amazon series

Vancouver Canucks fans are about to see a new side of Quinn Hughes.

More details emerged today about the captain’s participation in a new NHL television series produced by Amazon. The superstar was confirmed to be one of the show’s main subjects back in April.

It was a great season to follow Hughes as the defenceman not only led the Canucks to their first Pacific Division title in more than a decade, he also is the overwhelming favourite to win the Norris Trophy.

The show, which doesn’t yet have a name, is directed by the same team that produced the Drive To Survive show, which followed the Formula 1 circuit. That show has been hugely successful and helped the sport grow massively.

Hockey fans who tune in for this series will get a behind-the-scenes look at the life of the top NHL players.

“The series will feature in-depth interviews with key players, their rivals, and those in their closest inner circle — teammates, coaches, and family,” reads a press release.

“The series will also reveal what life on and off the ice is really like for the league’s top players. From the quiet, reflective moments to the speed and intensity of being on hockey’s biggest stage – revealing the talent, grit, and sacrifice it takes to make it in the NHL.”

The other main subjects for the show besides Hughes are as follows.

Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)

Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers)

Jacob Trouba (New York Rangers)

Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers)

David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins)

Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)

Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights)

William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Filip Forsberg (Nashville Predators)

Gabriel Landeskog (Colorado Avalanche)

Many of the league’s biggest stars are involved with the project, which should make it a fun watch for fans.

The docuseries will premiere on Prime Video and be available to those with an Amazon Prime membership. It will be released sometime this fall.