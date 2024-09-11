Former Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom has had an eventful NHL career thus far.

The New Jersey Devils goalie was recently on popular hockey podcast Spittin’ Chiclets and had a lot to say about his days in Vancouver.

One of the most interesting stories he told took place prior to the 2014-15 season. The Canucks had just signed veteran Ryan Miller and with Eddie Lack also in the mix, the goalie situation was competitive with Markstrom looking to break into the NHL full-time.

“I played half a game in San Jose, played unbelievable. Saw it great, great shape, had a great summer,” explained the 6-foot-5 netminder on Spittin’ Chiclets.

“And then Jim Benning just told me ‘we’re going to send you down, you’re too good if we keep you right now.'”

Too good?

“I was like, how am I too good for the NHL?” recounts the Swedish goalie with a smile.

The team put him on waivers instead of giving him a spot on the roster. Thankfully for the Canucks, he went unclaimed and spent the season with the Utica Comets in the AHL.

“You get put on waivers and think somebody is going to pick you up for free but that didn’t happen. That’s a big eye-opener,” said the goalie.

“You’re like, I’m not as good as I think I am.”

It wouldn’t be until the next season that Markstrom would establish himself as a full-time NHLer, taking over the backup role behind Miller.

Over the next few years Markstrom would continue to progress, evolving into one of the best goalies across the league. He finished his Canucks stint with a 99-93-27 record, a 2.73 goals-against-average, and a .913% save percentage.

He credits some of that development to well-regarded goalie coach Ian Clark, who is still with the Canucks but recently took a step back in his role. Markstrom calls him an “unbelievable goalie coach” but says their first meeting was tense.

“He really pushed me. First time we met, we sat down in Sweden at a restaurant and he told me for two hours what a sh*t goalie I am and then went back to Vancouver and I went home,” said the now-Devils netminder.

“I was like ‘Who does this guy think he is? I’m going to fu*king show him,’ and then everything he said felt good.”

Markstrom was traded to the Devils this summer and will make his debut for the team next season.