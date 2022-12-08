EventsChristmasWinter

Get FREE admission to Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden's holiday market this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Dec 8 2022, 9:06 pm
Get FREE admission to Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden's holiday market this weekend
Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden | Vanessa Tam/Daily Hive
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Molly Moth x Daub + Design Pop-Up

Sat, December 10, 10:00am

Molly Moth x Daub + Design Pop-Up
Winter Harp New Westminster

Thu, December 15, 7:00pm

Winter Harp New Westminster
Winter Harp Vancouver Solstice Performance

Wed, December 21, 7:30pm

Winter Harp Vancouver Solstice Performance
Wizkid

Sat, April 1, 7:30pm

Wizkid
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of Vancouver’s most unique cultural venues is opening its doors for a special holiday event this weekend, and you can enjoy the festivities for free.

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is hosting this month’s Community Days on Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11, with complimentary admission for all visitors from 10 am to 6 pm.

The Garden’s Eight Treasures Shop will also be hosting a special two-day Holiday Shopping Market, with unique and culturally inspired gifts from local artisans.

The Garden has become a very active cultural hub, an inclusive gathering space promoting local arts & culture,” said Executive Director Lorraine Lowe in a release. “We want to make it accessible for everyone, not only tourists but also for our locals to enjoy.

“The free Community Days at the Garden aims to encourage more visitors to learn about the history of Chinatown and the 37-year-old cultural & architectural gem. Events like these help complement the current revitalization efforts, creating an active cultural and retail cluster in hopes to restore Chinatown to its former glory and be an economically thriving community once again.”

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden/Submitted

Guests of the garden will be treated to live performances by City Opera as well as various guzheng artists featuring Selina Yu throughout the day.

There will be a variety of artisans and local companies to discover at the Community Days Holiday Market, including Huoolong, Arashi Atelier, Slothee Coffee, Simply Maddy Grace, Antofilo Botanicals, Forum Appliances, Private and Co., and Fête Chinoise.

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden/Submitted

Make sure to take a moment to try your hand at traditional Chinese paper cutting as well as holiday card making. Then, the whole family can enjoy a guided tour of Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden or explore the registered museum at their own pace.

Starting in the new year, Community Days at The Garden will be held quarterly for BC residents, with upcoming events scheduled for February 12, July 9, October 8, and December 2 and 3, 2023.

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden/Submitted

The events are free, though donations will be accepted to support the Garden’s Xiao Seniors Program, Traditional Arts Workshops and Educational Programs, and ongoing conservation projects.

Community Days and Holiday Market at The Garden

When: December 10 and 11, 2022
Time: 10 am to 6 pm
Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free, though donations are being accepted. Register online

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Christmas
+ Winter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.