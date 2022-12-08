Get FREE admission to Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden's holiday market this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of Vancouver’s most unique cultural venues is opening its doors for a special holiday event this weekend, and you can enjoy the festivities for free.

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is hosting this month’s Community Days on Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11, with complimentary admission for all visitors from 10 am to 6 pm.

The Garden’s Eight Treasures Shop will also be hosting a special two-day Holiday Shopping Market, with unique and culturally inspired gifts from local artisans.

“The Garden has become a very active cultural hub, an inclusive gathering space promoting local arts & culture,” said Executive Director Lorraine Lowe in a release. “We want to make it accessible for everyone, not only tourists but also for our locals to enjoy.

“The free Community Days at the Garden aims to encourage more visitors to learn about the history of Chinatown and the 37-year-old cultural & architectural gem. Events like these help complement the current revitalization efforts, creating an active cultural and retail cluster in hopes to restore Chinatown to its former glory and be an economically thriving community once again.”

Guests of the garden will be treated to live performances by City Opera as well as various guzheng artists featuring Selina Yu throughout the day.

There will be a variety of artisans and local companies to discover at the Community Days Holiday Market, including Huoolong, Arashi Atelier, Slothee Coffee, Simply Maddy Grace, Antofilo Botanicals, Forum Appliances, Private and Co., and Fête Chinoise.

Make sure to take a moment to try your hand at traditional Chinese paper cutting as well as holiday card making. Then, the whole family can enjoy a guided tour of Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden or explore the registered museum at their own pace.

Starting in the new year, Community Days at The Garden will be held quarterly for BC residents, with upcoming events scheduled for February 12, July 9, October 8, and December 2 and 3, 2023.

The events are free, though donations will be accepted to support the Garden’s Xiao Seniors Program, Traditional Arts Workshops and Educational Programs, and ongoing conservation projects.

When: December 10 and 11, 2022

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free, though donations are being accepted. Register online